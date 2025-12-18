Abhishek likely to meet Sunali Khatun on Dec 19

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to meet Sunali Khatun on December 19.

She was brought back from Bangladesh earlier this month. After nearly six months of uncertainty, legal battles and emotional turmoil, the 26-year-old Khatun and her eight-year-old son were brought back to India through the Mahadipur international land

border in Malda.

Their return came days after the Supreme Court directed the Centre to consider her repatriation on humanitarian grounds, noting that she was nine months pregnant. Sunali, her son and her husband were picked up from Delhi in June and pushed across the border to Bangladesh.

After crossing into India, Sunali was taken to Matrima, Malda Medical College and Hospital for a check-up.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam had called the moment “historic” and a “victory against injustice.” He was leading the legal fight. “Her suffering has exposed the torture and atrocities inflicted on innocent Bengalis simply because they speak Bangla,” Islam had stated.

He had also alleged that despite a clear Supreme Court order, the Centre initially was reluctant to facilitate Sonali’s return, forcing their legal team to mention the matter again before the apex court.