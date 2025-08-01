Abhishek likely to hold TMC virtual meet on Aug 5 instead of Aug 8

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting with all district presidents of the party, MPs, MLAs, civic bodies’ chairmen on August 5 instead of August 8, it was learnt.

It was presumed that Banerjee changed the date from August 8, as there will be gherao movement by the INDIA bloc at the EC office in Delhi on the same day. Banerjee may take part in that event. Last Wednesday, in a notification was issued by the TMC saying that Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting on August 8.