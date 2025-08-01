Abhishek likely to hold meet with TMC dist presidents on Aug 8

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting on August 8 with all district presidents of the party, MPs, MLAs, civic bodies’ chairmen to chalk out strategy on how to organise mass movements against the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list in Bengal and also to strengthen the protest against the harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.According to party sources, there are possibilities of discussion on some internal organisational matters and to check the preparedness of the leaders ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal.

It was learnt that all the councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been asked to attend the meeting. Mayors and Deputy Mayors of various corporations were urged to attend the virtual meeting. The members of the core committee in Kolkata and Birbhum were also called for the meeting. Presidents of the different wings of the ruling party were also directed to attend it. According to a rough estimate, around 4,000 party leaders are expected to attend the meeting to listen to Banerjee. Notes have already been issued to those who are supposed to be present at the virtual meeting, sources said.

Banerjee already raised his voice against the BJP-led Centre accusing it of using the Election Commission of India (ECI) to snatch away voting rights of a large number of people. He also dubbed the SIR as “Silent Invisible Rigging”. The BJP got scared of the people’s mandate and that is why they resorted to such tactics to turn elections in their favour, Banerjee has alleged recently.

SIR and Bengali-speaking migrant harassment issues would be the two main issues to be discussed in the meeting. What are the new initiatives which could be taken up at the booth level ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections may also be discussed during the meeting. He may chart out some directives for the party leaders.

It was also learnt that Banerjee may soon hold a separate meeting with the IPAC head and Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi. Discussion may take place on the survey carried out by the IPAC in the districts.