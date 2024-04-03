Abhishek likely to hold campaign in Ghatal for Dev

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is likely to campaign in Ghatal seat, in West Midnapore, for party candidate Dipak Adhikari soon and follow it up with another public meeting in Metiabruz under his Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. It was learnt that Banerjee is likely to campaign on April 7 in Ghatal for actor-turned-politician Dipak Adhikari (Dev).

The presence of Banerjee is expected to draw a huge gathering. A long-standing demand of the people in Ghatal has been the flood management master plan.

The TMC chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already promised people that if the Centre denies funds for it the state shall execute the project with its own funds. Abhishek is likely to ask for people’s support in the election so that TMC can win the seat and ensure the plan is executed, sources said.

Further, pitted against Dev is another Tollywood actor Hiranmoy Chatterjee who is representing the BJP. However, even as the TMC feels Chatterjee is not a factor in the election from that seat, the BJP is more than hopeful that it will be able to dent the vote base of Trinamool as “people have realized that it is only the Modi-led BJP which can execute the Ghatal master plan,” said a BJP functionary. In such a scenario, Abhishek Banerjee’s campaign may help tilt the votes to a large extent in Dev’s favour.

Moreover, Banerjee’s campaign in Metiabruz on April 8 is also being viewed as crucial, especially after the building collapse incident in Garden Reach that killed 13 people.

Sources said that the tragedy has created ripples in the area which has more of such unauthorised constructions. This may be utilised by the BJP to corner TMC.

On Wednesday, Abhishek told the media that the state government is doing everything to help the survivors of the tragedy and the kin of the deceased persons.