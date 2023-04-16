Abhishek likely to begin booth level campaign by end of April

Kolkata: Keeping in view the upcoming Panchayat polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may begin an extensive campaign from the end of this month to boost the confidence of booth-level workers and review poll preparations.



With speculations rife that the Panchayat polls could be held in the third week of May, the TMC has upped the ante in making preparations for it.

Senior leaders of the party strongly believe that booth-level workers will play a crucial role in the elections. It is learnt that Abhishek Banerjee will be playing a vital role in boosting the confidence of the party’s booth-level workers in every district. His campaign is likely to start by the end of this month, probably after Eid.

It is also learnt that Abhishek will hold meetings with booth-level workers in as many districts as possible while his selected representatives will be doing the same in places where he may not be able to visit due to time constrain. Sources in the party said that Abhishek has been given a big responsibility for the Panchayat elections. Party’s top rung leaders believe that he will be able to ensure the election goes smoothly for TMC, increasing chances of victory.

It is learnt that Abhishek is frequently holding talks with block-level leaders, virtually, to resolve issues that may later become a hindrance at the time of elections. Recently, he held a virtual meeting with leaders from districts, including district presidents, block presidents, MLAs and incumbent Panchayat chiefs where he gave out strict instructions to resolve any internal conflicts.

Abhishek has made it clear that there will be no use of internal understandings and dealings in a bid to get a ticket for the polls since the party’s top leadership will take a call on who will be given a ticket.

On this account, during his campaigns at the booth level, Abhishek may also reach out to local people to know their choice of candidates. He has said that the party will give tickets to those persons who have a good record and a clean public image.

Most of the above measures have been planned to ensure there is no repeat of the 2018 Panchayat poll violence, said party sources who also pointed out that Abhishek has warned of strict disciplinary action from the party against any member if they either try to contest independently or attempt to sabotage the selected candidate’s campaign.