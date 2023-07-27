Abhishek leaves for US with wife for eye treatment

Kolkata: With no objection from the court, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee flew to Dubai with his wife Rujira on Wednesday for his eye treatment in the United States.



Sources said Abhishek boarded an Emirates flight from Kolkata airport on Wednesday. He was flying to Dubai. From there, he is scheduled to go to the USA for eye treatment. In his recent affidavit to the court, Abhishek wrote that following the surgery in his left eye, last year, he was advised by the doctors to get a post-surgery medical review and treatment roadmap done. Abhishek had informed that he had an appointment at the John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, Baltimore, USA on August 8.

Abhishek had informed the court that he will be in the US from July 26 till August 20. There, he will be residing at the residence of his party MP Derek O’Brien’s wife at Brooklyn in New York but will be available on his mobile. The high court is learnt to have allowed Abhishek and his wife Rujira to travel to Dubai.

Earlier, Abhishek had also informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that he will be visiting the US for treatment. However, the ED had not replied anything on the matter, compelling Abhishek to mention it in his affidavit, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court said on Wednesday that he would hear on Monday Abhishek Banerjee’s plea for quashing proceedings drawn up against him by the ED in the alleged school recruitment scam. The ED is learnt to have informed the court on the same day that it will not adopt any coercive action, including arrest, against Abhishek till July 31 in relation to the school recruitment corruption case.