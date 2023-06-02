Abhishek leads road shows in E Midnapore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on the last day of “Jana Sanjog Yatra” in East Midnapore, once again won hearts of thousands of people as he carried out road shows in several places in the district.



Abhishek was greeted by a specially-abled elderly woman who waited for a long time despite her difficulties to present fruits of her tree to him.

Later in the day, Abhishek tweeted: “I experienced a unique incident on Friday which I will cherish in my heart for the rest of my life. During the road show an elderly specially-abled woman came to me and gave me some fruits of her tree. She waited for hours to give me the fruits despite my physical weakness. This is a blessing for me. I cannot express in words how much satisfaction it gave to my inner self.”

Thousands of people congregated on both sides of the road in East Midnapore’s Nimtouri as Abhishek took out a massive rally as part of the “Jana Sanjog Yatra”. People waved at him while many of them shook hands with him.

“The way I saw the support of people for us, there is no doubt that the people in East Midnapore are with us to form a people’s panchayat.” Abhishek also conducted massive road shows in Mahishadal and Moyna on Friday.

Taking the pledge to build a people’s movement against the divisive forces of BJP, Abhishek on Thursday undertook a 20-km padyatra from Chandipur to Nandigram, interacting with thousands of supporters along the way who had gathered to strengthen Trinamool’s hands.

The historic padyatra was undertaken on the 36th day of the ‘Trinamoole Nabo Jowar’ campaign, which aims to further strengthen grassroots governance by allowing people to select their candidates for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

What began on April 25 as the ‘Jono Sanjog Yatra’ has emerged as ‘Jono Jowar Yatra’, garnering massive support in the 15 districts it has traversed so far.

A sea of supporters marched alongside the AITC national general secretary on Thursday as his padyatra traversed through 27 Gram Panchayats across Purba Medinipur, connecting with people throughout the five-hour-long journey.

Apart from interacting with the locals and sharing the core idea of ‘Trinamool-e-nobo-jowar’, Abhishek assured that BJP’s days in power are numbered.