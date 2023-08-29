Abhishek lays out political roadmap for TMCP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Kolkata: Laying out a political roadmap for the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, said that the priority of the student wing, besides making university campuses ragging free, will be to aid the mother party in its fight to ensure a democratic and progressive government at the Centre.



During his address, Abhishek gave credit to the TMCP for the success of the Naba Jowar campaign in the run-up to the rural election and the victory that followed when the results were out.

He said: “During Trinamool-e Naba Jowar, I was on the road for two months in April covering all districts of the state. Wherever I went, the student and youth community and soldiers of TMCP stood there with us. I am grateful to them. We constituted a people’s Panchayat as per the vision of Mamata Banerjee. All 20 Zilla Parishads were fought and won under the banner of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress in a democratic manner.”

He highlighted: “Since 1978, there has not been a single Panchayat election in Bengal where the Opposition has filed twice the number of nominations submitted by the ruling party. Such an exceptional achievement has not been witnessed in the country before. There were over 1.5 lakh nominations filed by CPI (M), Congress, BJP, and Independents.”

To ensure participation of the student’s wing during the Parliamentary elections, he said that the fight needs to continue in a united manner and that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, one slogan can be heard: ‘INDIA will win’. “The entire country will win, not just a political party,” he remarked.

Further highlighting the TMCP’s immediate role in student politics, Abhishek said: “We have to ensure a ragging-free campus. The state government has announced an anti-ragging helpline for students across the state.”

Recently, TMC has formed a new Chhatra Parishad unit for Jadavpur University where left-supporting students play a dominant role in campus politics.

Alluding to the Left, Abhishek said: “Those who move the High Court for the smallest of issues and demand CCTV in polling booths are opposing CCTV on campuses. This is their tradition. Their grandfathers were against computers, their fathers were against English, and now they are against CCTV. We will ensure CCTVs are installed because Mamata Banerjee

has given the word that no other student will lose their life like this”.