Abhishek lays foundation stone for renovation of Budge Budge Trunk Road

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for the renovation and development of the Budge Budge Trunk Road that will seek to provide relief to seven lakh people of three Assembly constituencies.



Laying the foundation stone for the project virtually, Abhishek said that it is a big and important day for the people of South 24-Parganas. He highlighted that the project is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD). The total cost for the project which involves the repair and development of the 7-km long road is Rs 50 crore.

Abhishek highlighted that once it is completed this will benefit about 7 lakh people from three constituencies- Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiabruz. He highlighted that the road from Jinjira Bazar to Bata Morh in Budge Budge will be five and a half metres wide two-lane road.

Explaining the genesis of this project, Abhishek said that when he came to inaugurate the Chorial Bridge a month ago, he had promised people that the work for the Budge Budge Trunk Road will soon begin.

He said that when he came to Maheshtala to inaugurate the Sampriti Flyover, residents who live below the bridge had told him that the bridge will largely benefit the ones who live towards Budge Budge or Pujali but for residents on the Mahestala side, the Budge Budge Trunk Road is a lifeline. “Residents told me that the road needs thorough repair work,” said Abhishek. He highlighted that since then, he diligently pursued all departments concerned to get the road temporarily repaired, but realised it needs a final solution.

Abhishek then took the matter up with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, pressing for permanent repair and development work. “I had asked people to have faith in me. As the Diamond Harbour MP, I am bound to work for the people regardless of anyone’s political affiliations,” he said.

He assured the people that he will personally monitor the progress of work and ensure that it gets completed as soon as possible although monsoon may cause some delay.