Abhishek launches twin outreach drives to kick off 2026 poll push

Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched two major outreach programmes—Banglar Samarthaner Sanjog and Unnayaner Sanlap—to begin grassroots mobilisation aimed at securing a fourth consecutive term for the Mamata Banerjee government.

Addressing a virtual meeting of nearly 15,000 party leaders and activists, Banerjee said ‘Banglar Samarthaner Sanjog’ will roll out from January 1. Under the programme, around 1,800 “influencing personalities” have been identified. Ministers and MPs will personally reach out to about 200 of them, while MLAs and district presidents will cover the rest. Each will receive a kit containing ‘Unnayaner Panchali’—earlier launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—along with her letter, report cards highlighting 15 years of development, and a memento. Kits will be distributed to party leaders within the next four days, he said.

Banerjee also unveiled the party’s 2026 poll slogan: “Manbe Na Haar, Abar Trinamool Sarkar” which broadly means, ‘Won’t concede defeat, Trinamool will win again,’ and is seen as a counter to the Prime Minister’s slogan during his Bengal visit, “Banchte Chai, BJP Tai”.

Urging restraint and humility, Banerjee told cadres to avoid arrogance while interacting with voters. “A person is judged by behaviour. People should see Mamata Banerjee’s struggle reflected in your conduct,” he said.

The ‘Banglar Samarthaner Sanjog’ campaign is to be completed within a month. Of the 1,800 personalities, around 200 are at the state level and 1,600 at the district level. Thirty-eight teams, each with five members, will be deployed, with three teams assigned to every Assembly Constituency.

The second programme, ‘Unnayaner Sanlap’, will focus on booth-level outreach. Three teams in each Assembly segment will cover gram panchayat areas, engaging residents on development works undertaken over the past 15 years. A 45-minute video will be screened on LED displays in localities. Coordinators have been appointed to oversee two to three Assembly segments each.

Banerjee said the party would continue releasing performance report cards. “We are the only party in power to do so,” he said, recalling the 2021 ‘Bongo Dhwani Yatra’ and adding that this time the exercise would be through ‘Unnayaner Panchali’, according to sources present.

He also announced the appointment of district coordinators to act as the party’s “eyes and ears,” with the list to be released soon. Questioning the BJP’s record, Banerjee accused Bharatiya Janata Party of not presenting a report card in 2024 and alleged that central funds worth Rs 2 lakh crore meant for West Bengal had been blocked.