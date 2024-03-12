Abhishek launches ‘Tapashilir Sanglap’ outreach campaign

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday launched another outreach campaign, “Tapashilir Sanglap”, under which the ruling party will reach out to the people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) across Bengal, interact with them and “expose BJP’s false promises”.

The SC and ST leaders under the Trinamool Congress will be visiting the areas dominated by SC and ST to make people aware of the atrocities inflicted upon them by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Abhishek held a meeting in Najrul Mancha on Tuesday with the SC/ST leaders, where he chalked out a strategy on how to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee briefed more than 3,500 SC and ST leaders from all Assembly Constituencies on the various modules of the programme. The massive outreach programme, “Tapashilir Sanglap” aims to hold extensive interactions with members of SC and ST communities across the state. Along with a short video explainer that will be broadcast through LED vans, the party will also be distributing detailed booklets on the campaign highlighting the work done by the Bengal government for the SC and ST communities. The video and the booklet will also expose the crimes committed by the BJP against SC and

ST communities. “The ‘on-ground campaign’ will commence on March 15 and will continue for the next 45 days. Under the new campaign, each Trinamool leader mapped to the ‘Taposhilir Sanglap’ programme will be assigned a branded vehicle to hold ‘Sanglap’ across different areas of the state. The leaders will hold at least three meetings every day and interact with hundreds of residents across their respective Constituencies. The party aims to hold more than 25,000 meetings till the end of April,” reads a press statement issued by

Trinamool Congress. The SC/ST leaders will apprise people of the work done by the ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal and compare it with the BJP’s poor report card in its “double-engine” states witnessing a high percentage of crimes against SC/ST people. For instance, in BJP-ruled states, 6 SC women are raped every day, whereas 13 crimes against STs occur daily in the country, Trinamool Congress claimed.

“Today, Shri @abhishekaitc launched the Tapashilir Sanglap: a targeted outreach program meant for the SC-ST communities. It aims to raise awareness about the atrocities inflicted by @BJP4India against them. Additionally, it ensures that community members are informed about all welfare activities guaranteed by the Ma Mati Manush Government,” Trinamool Congress posted on X.