Abhishek launches ‘Sebaashray’ for free healthcare to over 23L people

Kolkata: A harbinger of social justice for the people in Diamond Harbour (DH), MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday set a new record by launching free health camps for 75 days, ‘Sebaashray’, which no public representative in the country either in assemblies or in Lok Sabha constituencies ever attempted.

“The ‘Sebaashray’ initiative which we have undertaken, no one in India — across assemblies and Lok Sabha constituencies — has done it. This is being done for the first time. Around 300 health camps will be organised in the next 75 days across 7 Assembly constituencies (AC), 71 Gram Panchayats (GP) And 93 wards in DH,” Banerjee said.

In DH AC, 40 such camps have been organised, of which, one is a model camp and the remaining 39 are normal camps. This arrangement will be applicable for the other ACs as well. For the normal health camps — there will be a registration and help desk, two dedicated chambers for the doctors, restrooms for doctors, waiting area for the patients, dedicated area for treatment, pharmacy for free-of-cost medicines.

“It has been an unprecedented initiative under which around 1,200-1,400 doctors have been brought together under one roof, a feat no one has ever dared to attempt before. We have tried to do it and with the love and blessings of the people. We don’t practice politics that swoops in during elections and settles temporarily,” Banerjee said adding: “Over the next 75 days, the health camps will be held across DH Lok Sabha Constituency. In each of the 7 Assembly constituencies, 40-50 camps will be organised every 10 days, providing healthcare services to over 23 lakh people free-of-cost.”

Banerjee further stated that he has tried his level best to incorporate all possible facilities. One camp is covering 6-7 booths so that one camp can address only 6,000-7,000 people. “I believe that this initiative will show the way to not just Bengal, but the whole nation. My foremost duty is towards the people of DH since they have elected me. But at the same time, I consider the whole of Bengal as my family. If any public representative wants to organise a similar event, I will extend a helping hand,” Banerjee stated. From January 2-11, there will be around 41 health camps in DH AC, 40-41 camps in Falta AC from January 12-21. From January 22-31, there will be 47 camps in Bishnupur AC, 36 in Metiabruz AC from February 1-11 and 45 camps in Satgachia AC from February 12-21. After this, there will be 42 camps in Budge Budge AC from February 22 to March 3 and 45 camps in Maheshtala AC from March 4-13. The patients coming for health checkups in the camps may be referred to hospitals if required. As many as 12 hospitals have been roped in. Banerjee will be visiting all the ACs to oversee the initiative.