Abhishek launches Puja App to assist elderly in Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has introduced an unique initiative and launched a ‘Abhishek er Dooth’ (messengers of Abhishek) Puja mobile App for assistance of the elderly people in his constituency who stay at home. The main objective is to help the senior citizens so that they do not face any difficulties during the festive season.

It is learnt that ‘Abhishek er Doot’ volunteers will be available and they can be contacted on the phone numbers given on the App. The mobile App will also provide information relating to the Puja pandals as to where there are more crowds and what roads need to be followed for hassle free transport.

Last year also, Abhishek’s messengers reached out to more than 2.5 lakh people of Diamond Harbour. Banerjee on last Monday inaugurated Diamond Harbour Police district’s Durga Puja guide map and telephone directory. He had expressed his gratitude to the Diamond Harbour police for organising the Puja pandals in Diamond Harbour and its adjoining areas with great efficiency. The move taken by the Diamond Harbour Police will immensely help the revellers on the Puja days, he had stated.

Incidentally, a similar initiative like ‘Abhishek er Doot’ was launched in Howrah as well where the party’s youth leaders will be acting as volunteers to help people in distress during the Puja time. It was learnt that TMC youth leaders would be acting as volunteers and would be present in all Panchayat, block and district levels wearing a t-shirt with the tag ‘Abhishek er Dooth’. The same will also be carried out in every ward in the city.

A Trinamool Congress leader from Howrah said that during the Puja many people will be out in the streets. People from districts would be going to the city in droves.

Hence, in case of any problem, they can reach out to the volunteers. TMC youth leaders will be present in every area. Camps will also be set up at the intersections of every road,

said the leader.