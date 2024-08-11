Abhishek launches projs worth Rs 70 cr; introduces anti-corruption helpline

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee during his first administration meeting at his constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections this year, laid the foundation stones of several new projects worth Rs 70 crore and inaugurated newly constructed concrete roads worth Rs 75 crore.

Banerjee also introduced an anti-corruption helpline number where people would be able to register their complaints and upload videos if any local leaders demand money for providing any facilities that are extended by the state government.

“In last two months we have received 7-8 complaints from Santgachi and Maheshtala areas. We have opened an anti-corruption helpline number ~ 7887778877 which was earlier associated with ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’. If anybody is subjected to threat or if any partymen demand money illegally from the people for any works, a video capturing the details can be uploaded on the number. We will forward them to the police. If the allegations are true, stringent action will be taken. The complainants can hide their identity if they want to. We would provide them security if they are in fear,” Banerjee told the reporters.

He said that during the administrative meeting he took a stock of ongoing schemes in all the 7 Assembly constituencies. All the MLAs, civic bodies officials, panchayat officials, DM and the police officers were present in the meeting. A review was done on various services like water, roads etc. The meeting lasted for 3 hours.

“In some sub-centers and primary health centers there are some inadequacies of medicines and dearth of doctors. The issue will be addressed. I am committed to serve the people as long as I remain an MP. We have given old age pensions to 75,000 people who are above 60 without the help of the Centre.

He also announced that his representatives from this year will go to the people at their doorsteps and hand over their puja dresses. They will no longer need to come to any place to collect dresses. Earlier chaos had broken out due to excessive crowds at the clothes distribution programme.