Abhishek launches ‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’ to counter ‘BJP’s lies & propaganda’

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a new digital outreach initiative titled “Ami Banglar Digital Joddha” (I Am Bengal’s Digital Warrior), aiming to counter the BJP’s “lies and propaganda” and also to protect Bengal’s identity and legacy.

Banerjee went live at around 2 pm to launch the campaign when he said: “Political battles are fought not just on the streets or in Parliament, but increasingly in the digital space, where Bangla-birodhis are spreading fake narratives. Those who don’t live here are attempting to project a distorted image of Bengal. External forces, driven by vested political interests, are trying to undermine our pride and identity. The time to respond is now.”

The new digital platform is designed to challenge the BJP’s presence in the online space. The initiative seeks to bring together content creators, social media managers, and digital amplifiers to craft and promote the party’s narrative across digital platforms. As announced by Banerjee, the campaign will include specific categories such as content creators, social media managers, and digital amplifiers.

“Ami Banglar Digital Joddha is our collective answer—a people-powered movement driven by the youth, creators, and dreamers who refuse to let falsehoods dominate. These digital warriors will protect the idea of this great land and carry its message across the country and the world,” Banerjee added.

According to party sources, the registration process has already begun. Volunteers or “Joddhas” can sign up through the official website or an online form. After registration, participants will undergo a four-week online and offline skill-based training, including orientation sessions on digital communication and content creation.

“The primary objectives of the campaign are to: Unite for Bengal’s digital revolution, protect Bengal’s spirit, strengthen Bengal’s future, and celebrate Bengal’s creativity,” added Banerjee. Through this campaign, he calls upon Bengal’s youth to step forward and join the digital army to counter misinformation and false narratives propagated by vested political interests. The initiative encourages participation from creators, influencers, and community leaders. Trinamool Congress, through this initiative, envisions a digitally empowered Bengal, one that celebrates its cultural legacy, defends its identity, and drives meaningful change in the digital sphere. Registration for the programme opened on Thursday, and will remain open until November 30, 2025, via www.ABDigitalJoddha.com.

“Bengal, our beloved motherland, is being hounded, humiliated, maligned, and vilified by Bohiragoto Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars who thrive on lies and propaganda, increasingly in the digital space where the battle now rages. It is upon us to stand up for Bengal’s rights, dignity, and truth, to fight back with clarity and conviction. That’s why I am launching ‘Ami Banglar Digital Joddha’, Banerjee wrote on X.