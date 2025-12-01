Abhishek launches 2nd phase of ‘Sebaashray’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the second chapter of Sebaashray from Maheshtala, launching a fresh round of free model medical camps that will operate across seven Assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour over the next two months.

Speaking at Rathtala Maidan in Maheshtala, Banerjee said the camps would offer a wide range of diagnostic services, specialist consultations, medicines and follow-up support at no cost. He added that beneficiaries from across Bengal had availed of services during the first phase of the programme.

Explaining the structure of the initiative, he said one of the primary aims was to ensure timely and free treatment for all patients. Under Sebaashray II, two model camps have been set up in Maheshtala — one in Lungi and another in Batanagar — while the remaining six constituencies will each host a dedicated camp.

The cycle begins in Maheshtala for seven days, followed by Metiabruz, Budge Budge, Bishnupur, Satgachhia and Diamond Harbour. The programme runs till January 22, with a break on January 23 for Saraswati Puja. From January 24 to 28, all camps will function simultaneously to handle follow-up consultations.

“In the basic setup, we have everything — serology tests, portable X-ray and ECG. In the model camps, 10 to 12 specialist doctors will also be available. There is an eye check-up facility as well. Last time, we made spectacles for around 40,000 people and delivered them to their homes. This is the Diamond Harbour model,” Banerjee said.

He added that separate chambers have been arranged for orthopaedics, neurology, paediatrics and other departments, along with facilities for blood tests, USG, ECG and breast cancer screening. Test reports will be sent to patients via phone or WhatsApp within two days, and all prescribed medicines for up to 15 days will be provided free of cost.

On day 1, around 27 health camps brought care closer to the people while 1,577 diagnostic tests ensured early detection and timely action. About 1,407 individuals received essential medicines at free of cost.