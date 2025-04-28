Abhishek lauds DHFC victory in I-League 2

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday lauded the Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC) for securing the I-League 2 season title.

Banerjee, chief patron of the club, posted a picture of himself on Instagram, wearing a jersey and holding the trophy. He wrote: “From dreams to reality — DHFC are the I-League 2 Champions! Every drop of sweat, every challenge, every moment led us here. This is just the beginning! #DHFC #Champions #GorboBanglarDiamondHarbour”. DHFC reportedly earned the title of the ‘Invincibles’ with a 0-0 draw against Bengaluru United at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on Saturday.

The West Bengal team have won 11 and drawn five of their 16 games this season and will now hope to replicate their performance in the I-League from the 2025-26 season, having clinched promotion.

DHFC, however, postponed their victory march that was scheduled for Sunday in light of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.