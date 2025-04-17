Abhishek lauds DH police effort in maintaining peace, harmony

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday heaped praise on the Diamond Harbour Police District for effective maintaining of peace and harmony in the region. In his social media post, he also extended his gratitude to the representatives of all communities for playing a positive role.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Heartfelt appreciation to the entire team of Diamond Harbour Police District for their exemplary service in maintaining peace and harmony across the region. Your dedication and tireless efforts in serving the community truly deserve recognition and respect.”

He further stated: “I also extend my gratitude to the representatives of all communities for their responsible and dignified conduct. Your trust in the district administration and commitment to unity have played a vital role in fostering a peaceful environment for all.”

Incidentally, following Bhangar violence, the Kolkata Police, within 24 hours of the violence, apprehended nine people accused of attacking police personnel and vandalising police vehicles. Police had also registered five cases so far and arrested nine persons after the night-long raid. Among the nine held, eight were arrested by the cops of Uttar Kashipur Police Station while the other one was arrested by the police personnel of Chandaneswar Police Station.