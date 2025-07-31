Abhishek lashes out at Centre and ECI, says ‘most useless since Independence’

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday went on a fierce attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission of

India (ECI), accusing both of dereliction of their constitutional obligation and unleashing their ire against the people of Bengal.

Banerjee was not in words as he attacked the capability of Amit Shah, even referring to him as “the most useless Home Minister in independent India’s history.” He stated the mishaps during Shah’s tenure were not just startling but hazardous for the internal security of the nation. “How did the four terrorists even get onto Indian soil? Incidents such as Pahalgam and Pulwama have taken place during whose time?”

Banerjee asked, accusing the Home Minister of presiding over one of the worst dips in national security on record. Addressing attacks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) relating to cattle and coal smuggling in Bengal, Banerjee rebuffed the charges by challenging the functioning of central paramilitary forces.”. “How does a cow find ways to enter Indian territory when the BSF is keeping the borders under watch? What ministry is the BSF under?”

The coal transported across the country – is it being done with bare hands by local villagers or is there logistical help and complicity at higher levels?”

He further charged central investigating agencies with willful inaction. “Not a single DG-rank officer of BSF or CISF has been even called by the Enforcement Directorate. Forget about arrests – there’s not even a question raised. This demonstrates the selective targeting that is happening. Amit Shah is the prime person behind this nexus. He should resign first,” Banerjee asserted, evoking tremendous applause from the audience.

But his harshest denunciation was reserved for the Election Commission, and that too in the backdrop of the controversial question of updating voters’ rolls in West Bengal via the SIR (Statewide Intensive Revision) process. Refuting rumours that almost 2 crore names might be dropped from the rolls, Banerjee made a point-blank challenge: “Forget 2 crore names – I dare the Election Commission to even delete two names from Bengal.”

He cautioned that the TMC would not remain silent if even one eligible voter was disenfranchised. “We will not let anyone deprive the people of Bengal of their voting rights. This is not Bihar. SIR has been issuing certificates in the name of a dog in Bihar. We will not let this mock democratic process happen here.”