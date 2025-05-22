Abhishek joins India’s global outreach delegation on terrorism

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has joined one of seven multi-party delegations sent by the Centre to Japan and other countries as part of India’s diplomatic outreach following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The delegations aim to highlight Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism and India’s countermeasures. Banerjee was nominated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Union minister Kiren Rijiju consulted her regarding the party’s representation. The delegation, comprising leaders from BJP, Congress, CPI(M), JD(U), and others, will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore to present India’s stance on terrorism and promote global cooperation and peace.