Abhishek invited to Norway to attend programme from Nov 17-22

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee received an invitation from the Royal Norwegian Embassy and United Nations (Women) to attend the programme in Norway from November 17-22 in connection with the gender equality and women empowerment.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Trinamool Congress supporters and people from various parts of South 24-Parganas gathered on both sides of Amtala, to catch a glimpse of party’s national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee as he was going to the local party office to attend the Bijoya Sammelani.

Banerjee reached Amtala after a gap of a couple of months. People from various parts of the Diamond Harbour Constituency were seen throwing flowers at their MP, who has become a youth icon.

According to sources, Banerjee, however, preferred to call it an informal interaction with the party leaders as he was unable to visit his Constituency for the past two months as he went abroad for treatment.

Banerjee held the Bijoya Sammelani programme in his Constituency Diamond Harbour on Saturday where he met several leaders from the South 24-Parganas. A help desk was set up outside the Amtala office to listen to public grievances.

A campaign was carried out on microphones urging the people of Diamond Harbour to submit their grievances to the party volunteers which would eventually be handed over to Abhishek Banerjee.

Incidentally, Banerjee after coming back from the USA following his eye surgery, made his first public appearance last Thursday on the occasion of his birthday when he interacted with his supporters outside his residence in Kalighat.

Abhishek has already hinted that a major revamp is expected within Trinamool soon. Before going abroad, Abhishek had submitted his report to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee making certain recommendations about the reshuffle of leaders in the districts.