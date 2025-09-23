Abhishek inaugurates Diamond Harbour Police Puja guide map

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday inaugurated Diamond Harbour Police district’s Durga Puja guide map and

telephone directory.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Diamond Harbour police for organising the puja pandals in Diamond Harbour and its adjoining areas with great efficiency. The move taken by the Diamond Harbour police will immensely help the puja revellers on the puja days.

“The people will easily get information about the Puja pandals quite easily through the initiative of the police and it will also provide adequate security to the puja hoppers. I am committed to the well being of the people of Diamond Harbour. Each day of Puja may pass off peacefully and the Puja may complete amid tight security. I am indebted to the people and I am dedicated to their service,” Abhishek wrote on social media. Banerjee, during his first administration meeting at his constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections last year, laid the foundation stones of several new projects worth Rs 70 crore and inaugurated newly constructed concrete roads worth Rs 75 crore. Last year, he had said that projects worth Rs 5780 crore, including both completed and ongoing, were taken up in his constituency. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek said that in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, projects worth Rs 2,400 crore had been completed.

This includes investment from MPLAD fund, MLA LAD, Zilla Parishad, and different departments of state government.