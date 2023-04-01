Abhishek inaugurates Amtala Bus Terminus

KOLKATA: To the relief of residents of Amtala, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Friday, inaugurated the Amtala Bus Terminus.



Sharing a video on his Facebook page, Abhishek said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed the idea of the bus terminus that was jointly executed by the state Transport department minister Snehasish Chakraborty and the MLA of Bishnupur Dilip Mondal. He said both the PWD and Transport department worked together to make it possible.The terminal was opened to the passengers from Friday.

Abhishek said he was glad that he could remain present at the inauguration of the bus terminus that will further increase the transport connectivity, helping the residents of Amtala.

He informed that the project cost for the bus terminus is Rs 8 crore. He said it took two years, eleven months and seven days to complete the bus terminus. It has been built on 3 bigha land and can accommodate 19 buses. This will help improve connectivity between Amtala and Kolkata. People from Bishnupur I and II, Budge Budge I and II, Baruipur will be benefited from this, he said and added that as an MP he will continue to work for the people in days to come.

Abhishek highlighted that drinking water facilities have been arranged for passengers while separate toilets have been installed for men and women. He said lights will be also installed to ensure every corner is illuminated.

He claimed that after 2011, the state transport department under Mamata Banerjee’s government has taken up several initiatives to ensure better transport facilities, such as making services online so people can avail them from the comfort of their home. “Out of 153 services, 102 can be availed from home. Those that can’t access online, can go to the Bangla Sahayata Kendra,” he highlighted.

He said other facilities such as Suvidha Portal have helped in import-export trade at the Indo Bangladesh border by reducing congestion since trucks need not stand for hours anymore. He said the state transport department will also set up scrapyards under the PPP model in the near future.