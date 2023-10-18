Abhishek: I don’t indulge in politics of religion, believe in humanity

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that he does not indulge in the politics of religion unlike BJP and that humanity is the only religion he believes in.

Banerjee was addressing a gathering in Budge Budge at a cloth distribution programme for the third consecutive day.

“Our efforts have ensured that people celebrate Durga Puja for 10 days since Mahalaya. This is why I arranged this event to present gifts and collect blessings. We don’t believe in the politics of religion. We stand by the people in times of need. Trinamool workers helped fill Duare Sarkar forms and called for emergency services even in the middle of the night. Our workers ensured Didir Suraksha Kawach reached all,” Banerjee said adding:

“We do not weaponise religion for politics. Those who don’t have a vision of development, engage in politics of religion. We will practice religion at home and when it comes to serving the people, humanity is the only religion,” he claimed.

He further stated: “Whatever little I am known in the country or the work entrusted to me by the party is because of the people of Diamond Harbour. If I don’t meet you, my Durga Puja remains incomplete. Next year, we will ensure that our workers deliver my gifts to you at your doorstep. Those that did not get a gift today will get it in the Kali Puja function.”

“I always say that no power in the world can defeat those who have people’s support. No conspiracy, demon, or dictatorial regime can defeat us. The party (BJP) fighting us has central agencies, Income Tax, Election Commission, money, and media, but Trinamool Congress only has public support. This is why we keep winning in this fight,” he remarked. “If the Prime Minister, Home minister, Health minister, and others can show that the work done by them in their constituencies is half the work done by me in Diamond Harbour, I will not come here again to ask for votes,” Banerjee added.

He further mentioned: “With the help of the Chief Minister and the state government, the Dongaria water treatment plant was set up with Rs 555 crore. Road renovation work costing Rs 600 crore was undertaken in Budge Budge Assembly constituency itself.”