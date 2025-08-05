Abhishek holds virtual meet with TMC dist leaders, warns against infighting

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee held a virtual meeting with party leaders from various districts, where he stressed the need for a united front in the 2026 Assembly election. According to party sources, he warned that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found engaging in internal conflicts.

A source privy to the meeting said Banerjee cited SIR and mentioned how a dog and a tractor had fake residential certificates in Bihar. He also highlighted the Delhi Police communique seeking Bengali translation, calling it “Bangladeshi Language”. He also brought up the issue of NRC letters being sent to Bengal residents by the Assam government. Additionally, he urged party workers to counter the BJP over its anti-Bengal steps.

Addressing the issue of the Centre’s fund freeze, Banerjee informed party leaders that over Rs 1.75 lakh crore has been withheld by the BJP-led government.

However, he asserted that the Bengal government is no longer reliant on central funds.