Abhishek holds party meet in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: During his visit to Cooch Behar on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is learnt to have issued special instructions and outlined the campaign strategy for party leaders for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat during a special election meeting.



At around 1 pm, he landed at Cooch Behar’s Rash Mela Ground by helicopter. From there, he proceeded directly to the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar to offer prayers.

He interacted with TMC workers and common people standing on the roadside and then headed to the district party office in the Newtown area of Cooch Behar.

The election special meeting commenced around 2 o’clock. In addition to the Cooch Behar district election committee, Abhishek conducted a meeting with the president of the Panchayat Samiti and members of the Zilla Parishad. North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, district TMC President Abhijit De Bhowmik and other leaders were present at the meeting.

Various issues were discussed on strategies for contesting and wresting the seat from the BJP’s clutches.

However, Banerjee did not brief the media about the details of the meeting.

TMC spokesperson Parthapratim Roy stated: “Party leadership at all levels has been instructed to work together. This is the first instance in any election where the top leadership of the state has met with the election committee. This will boost the morale of workers and district leaders.”