Abhishek holds organisational meets with Purulia and Birbhum leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held two back-to-back organisational meetings, one with the leaders from Purulia and the second with the core committee of Birbhum.

It was learnt that Banerjee, during both the meetings, charted some guidelines for the leaders from Purulia and Birbhum on how to prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal. Banerjee reminded the leaders from Purulia that Trinamool only managed to win three out of nine Assembly seats in the 2021 polls. Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool did not get the expected results. Banerjee laid emphasis on better coordination with the party leaders. In the case of Birbhum, Banerjee directed the core committee leaders to put up a united fight during the 2026 Lok Sabha elections. During his meeting with the core committee leaders, Banerjee listened to various internal issues raised by the party leaders. Senior party leaders Anubrata Mondal, Kajol Seikh, Asish Banerjee, and many other leaders from Birbhum were present in the meeting.

The leaders and activists alike will have to work at the ground level; Banerjee gave a clear instruction. He urged the leaders to highlight the state government’s various schemes. He also highlighted the importance of better coordination with the local people. Abhishek has urged his party leaders to make people aware of the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people from the state in the BJP-ruled states.