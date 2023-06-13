Abhishek holds massive roadshow at Bhangar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday entered South 24-Parganas on the 48th day of “Jana Sanjog Yatra” where he received thunderous applause from the people yet another time. This is the last district left to be covered by him.



“We are on the last lap of Jana Sanjog Yatra as we have finally come to South 24-Parganas, the last district after a long journey that started from Cooch Behar. I am overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm among people. They have welcomed me at Bhangar and they have handed over various gifts,” Banerjee said in his social media post.

He held a massive roadshow in Canning East. Earlier in the day a Swagat event was organised in Bhangar where he was given a grand welcome. South 24-Parganas is the last district where he will conclude “Jana Sanjog Yatra”. Banerjee launched the mass outreach campaign from Cooch Behar district on April 25. Trinamool’s unique campaign, billed as one of its kind in the country, aims to reach out to the people at the block-level ahead of the Panchayat elections to consolidate the party’s footprint besides empowering the people to choose their desired candidate for the forthcoming rural polls.

People at various levels will be able to cast their votes in favour of the candidates they like. Trinamool will then field those candidates selected by the people for the ensuing Panchayat elections. This is for the first time in the country that any political party has come up with such an initiative. Banerjee on repeated occasions said that people will never see a ruling party conducting such a campaign. The candidates people select through secret ballots will be given a nomination by the party.