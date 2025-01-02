Abhishek hints organisational reshuffle within Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday hinted that an organisational reshuffle within the party will be carried out.

Addressing the media in Diamond Harbour, Banerjee in reply to a question said: “The organisational reshuffle will take place. Those who are working for the party need not to worry about it. How much a leader is efficient will be evident through results.” Banerjee also made it clear that the evaluation of the party leaders in various levels was started earlier and he had sent some recommendations to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee. The process of organisational reshuffle was delayed due elections and festivities like Christmas, Banerjee hinted. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already begun ground work keeping the 2026 Assembly elections in mind. The reshuffle is likely to be made on the basis of performance of its block level leaders, sources said. The party has been reviewing the performance of the block level leaders based on certain parameters which would include active participation in campaigns throughout the year.

The reshuffle will obviously lead to some losing their positions if their performances have not been satisfactory, said party sources, highlighting that no compromise will be made and at the same time it will be judged which leaders have been successful in maintaining unity within the party fold at different levels within the fold of organisation.