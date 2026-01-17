Abhishek hints at BJP, suspended TMC leader involved in Beldanga violence; sets a target of 22 out of 22 in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday mounted a sharp political offensive against the BJP while addressing a massive roadshow gathering in Berhampore, asserting that Murshidabad would once again play a decisive role in defeating the saffron party in the upcoming elections. Calling upon voters to ensure a clean sweep for TMC in Murshidabad, Banerjee said the coming election would expose “traitors” and decisively reject communal and exclusionary politics. Thanking the people of the district for their continued support, he recalled Murshidabad’s pivotal contribution to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s third consecutive victory in 2021, when TMC won 20 of the district’s 22 Assembly seats. “The enthusiasm here proves it is only a matter of time before TMC wins from Berhampore again,” he said, urging voters to remain united against what he termed BJP’s “divisive politics” and internal “traitors” allegedly working to weaken the district politically.

Referring to recent unrest in Beldanga following the death of migrant labourer Allauddin Sheikh, Banerjee cautioned against provocation and alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise Murshidabad ahead of the elections. He condemned the assault on journalists and urged the administration to take strict action, reiterating that TMC does not support violence. “If we take the law into our own hands, BJP and the traitors will benefit,” he warned, alleging a conspiracy involving BJP and suspended leader Humayun Kabir to foment violence. He announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance for the family of the deceased and said Sheikh’s wife has been given a government job. A major portion of his address focused on the SIR, which he described as a tool to harass Bengal’s voters, accusing the Election Commission of acting under pressure from the Centre and calling it a “Nirjatan Commission”. He said TMC help camps and ‘May I Help You’ desks have been set up across Murshidabad to assist voters and ensure inclusion in the final rolls, and announced two helpline numbers—7430000030 and 9147888388—for migrant workers seeking legal assistance and safe return.