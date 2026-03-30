Abhishek highlights state’s dev push; Calls for ‘9–0 sweep’ in Purulia

Kolkata: Addressing a massive rally at Ichag-Kenduadih in Jhalda, Purulia, Abhishek Banerjee sharpened his attack on the BJP while pitching development and welfare as the Trinamool Congress’s core agenda ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Campaigning for Baghmundi candidate Sushanta Mahato, Banerjee urged voters to ensure a “9–0” sweep in Purulia, stressing that such a mandate would accelerate development in the region.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s “double engine” pitch, Banerjee said Purulia was instead witnessing a “triple engine government” - with the Narendra Modi-led Centre at the top, MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato in the middle, and BJP MLAs at the grassroots — yet “zero work” on the ground. He alleged that Mahato had spent most of the last seven years in Delhi or Ranchi and had failed to dedicate even “seven minutes” to the people.

He further challenged the BJP, saying if anyone could show a single instance of development in Purulia under Mahato’s leadership, or even 10 beneficiaries receiving central schemes, he would stop campaigning for the TMC. Focusing on development, Banerjee announced that a dedicated marketplace would be built in Charida to support families involved in the traditional Chhou mask industry. He also promised a cold storage facility in Arsha for farmers, particularly tomato cultivators.

In a significant political development at the rally, Gopal Mahato, former president of the Paschimanchal area of Purulia district, and Bhadradulal Mahato, president of the Kurmi Samaj of Jhalda-I Block, formally joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of Banerjee. Welcoming them into the party fold, TMC leaders expressed confidence that their inclusion would strengthen grassroots outreach in the region.

Highlighting initiatives under Mamata Banerjee, he cited improved connectivity, welfare schemes, and housing projects, while accusing the BJP of divisive politics and failing to deliver on its promises.