Abhishek highlights regional security & anti-terror co-op in key dialogues during Malaysia visit as part of all-party delegation

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek Banerjee, currently on an official visit to Malaysia as part of an all-party Parliamentary delegation, participated in a series of insightful discussions on Monday with leading Malaysian academicians. The dialogue focused on critical topics such as regional security and counter-terrorism, emphasising collaborative strategies to strengthen safety and stability in the region. Trinamool Congress in a post on X stated: “The All-Party Parliamentary delegation, including Shri @abhishekaitc, engaged in a wide-ranging exchange with leading think tanks and academia of Malaysia. The discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism cooperation and the importance of preserving democratic values in a rapidly evolving global order.” Banerjee also engaged in thoughtful discussions with the representatives of the Malaysian Indian Congress. Trinamool Congress in its post on social media also stated: “In Malaysia, Shri @abhishekaitc and other members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation engaged in a thoughtful discussion with representatives of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC). Their agenda was clear: ZERO tolerance against terrorism. TMC had posted on X: “From Kuala Lumpur, Shri @abhishekaitc delivered a clear message — India has been engaging in dialogue with Pakistan for the last 50 years. No matter who was in Government. I want to tell the ruling dispensation that if they want to engage in dialogue with Pakistan, let it be only about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Otherwise, this will continue.”

Earlier, Banerjee addressing a gathering had said: “...I want to tell the ruling dispensation that if they want to engage in dialogue with Pakistan, we have to make sure that this time we engage in a dialogue where we only talk about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise, this will continue...” During an address in Singapore, the TMC MP underscored the primacy of national security and sovereignty over political differences. Speaking to an audience that included individuals less engaged with politics, Banerjee sought to clarify the opposition’s stance on critical national issues, dispelling misconceptions about its priorities. Abhishek articulated that while political disagreements with the ruling dispensation (BJP in this case) are inevitable, these differences would not compromise his commitment to India’s national interests. “Where I might differ with the ruling party, I will fight tooth and nail,” he had stated, emphasising his readiness to challenge the government on various fronts. Meanwhile, the all-party parliamentary delegation, including Banerjee met with representatives of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) — the People’s Justice Party of Malaysia. The ruling party in Bengal on social media claimed that the meeting featured a fruitful discussion on India’s counter-terrorism initiatives and the shared commitment to fostering peace and stability across the region.