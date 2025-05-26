Abhishek highlights India-Korea bond through Tagore’s poem

Kolkata: During the visit to Seoul, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of India’s all-party Parliamentary delegation, emphasised the deep cultural bond between India and South Korea, highlighting Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “The Lamp of the East.”

The delegation commenced the group’s outreach in Seoul with a detailed exchange with Ambassador Kumar Amit. The discussions centred on strengthening India-South Korea relations and underscored India’s unwavering commitment to combating global terrorism.

The delegation engaged in insightful dialogues with prominent South Korean strategic thinkers, including former vice-ministers, ambassadors and leading voices from top think tanks. Topics spanned peace, regional stability and enhancing multilateral efforts to address the threat of terrorism.

In his address, Banerjee emphasised the deep cultural bond between India and South Korea, highlighting Rabindranath Tagore’s poem “The Lamp of the East.” He noted that the poem continues to hold a special place in Korean hearts, being taught in schools and embedded in textbooks — a testament to the enduring spiritual and civilisational connection between the two nations. “It is a matter of great pride that his words are still taught in Korean schools and remain embedded in their textbooks even today - A testament to the enduring spiritual and civilizational connection between our peoples. India and South Korea stand united in our unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms. Together, we reaffirm our shared values of peace, resilience and justice in the face of such global threats,” Banerjee wrote on X. This visit is part of a broader diplomatic mission under ‘Operation Sindoor’, aiming to communicate India’s stance on cross-border terrorism and strengthen global cooperation.