Abhishek helps Tufanganj farmer restore electricity after wife’s med expenses leave him penniless

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee helped a farmer from Tufanganj who could not pay his electricity bill due to his wife’s prolonged treatment.

The farmer, Jagabandhu Das ran out of funds following his wife’s treatment and he failed to pay his electricity bill. His electricity connection was eventually disconnected.

Having found no option, Das sought help by calling the “Ek Daake Abhishek” helpline number. The employees of the power department in Tufanganj visited Das’ house the next day and the power connection was restored. They told Das that his electricity dues were paid. Das’s wife had been suffering from a brain tumour and she died earlier this year. “Ek Daake Abhishek’ on X handle posted how Banerjee intervened and helped the farmer.

“Ek Daake Abhishek continues to bring relief to those in need! Jagabandhu Das from Tufanganj, struggling with unpaid electricity dues after his wife’s treatment, had his power restored overnight through a helpline. Shri@abhishekaitc’s compassionate leadership shines again!” reads the post. In November this year, Banerjee had provided funds to a cancer patient from Murshidabad for his treatment.