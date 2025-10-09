Abhishek helps 11 Bengal labourers return from Iraq

Kolkata: Joint efforts by the state administration and the intervention of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee have paved the way for the return of 11 migrant labourers from South 24-Parganas who were stranded in Iraq. One of them, Mofijul Islam from Namkhana, has already returned home.

According to sources, four others—Sheikh Aminuddin, Sheikh Mokhlesur, Surya Deb and Sadhan Biswas—are expected to return on Saturday, while the rest will follow gradually. Banerjee is learnt to have contacted the Union Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process and personally reached out to the families, assuring them of support. Visa-related issues have reportedly been resolved, and the employer who engaged the labourers has been traced and placed under watch by the state administration with police assistance.

Family members said the labourers had been promised Rs 1.5 lakh each before leaving for Iraq. Once in Baghdad, they complained to their families that they were denied food and wages and were allegedly detained and assaulted.

Relieved relatives have expressed gratitude to Banerjee for facilitating their return. “We are keeping our fingers crossed. Our anxiety will not end until my brother returns, but we have been informed he is safe and will be back soon after completing all formalities,” said a family member of one of the stranded workers.

Officials said all 11 are expected to be back in India shortly, marking the end of a harrowing ordeal for the group.