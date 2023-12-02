Abhishek goes to Hyderabad for eye treatment

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was on Saturday morning rushed to Hyderabad for eye treatment.

He recently visited a private hospital on EM Bypass for check up after he developed an infection on an eye. Abhishek in August went to the USA for eye treatment.

Abhishek had an appointment at the John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, Baltimore, USA on August 8 this year. He had undergone an eye surgery at a hospital in the US on October 12 last year.

Banerjee has been suffering from the eye problem since 2016 following a road accident while returning from a party meeting in Murshidabad in October that year. His car had hit a milk cart on the Durgapur Expressway near Singur. The bone below his left eye was broken.

He had been subjected to treatment for a long time for repairing his orbital fracture, but it didn’t heal.