Abhishek flays ‘patriarchal’ BJP remark on Lakshmir Bhandar

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress and Diamond Harbour MP, on Sunday, raised concerns over a recent remark by a BJP leader on the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, linking it to what he described as a broader pattern of actions that could undermine democratic participation in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Reacting to the controversy, Banerjee said: “When even voter deletion conspiracies fail, the BJP sinks to feudal and patriarchal barbarism—asking husbands to cage their wives so empowered women cannot vote.”

The controversy stems from a comment allegedly made by Kalipada Sengupta, a BJP state committee member, during a party programme in Daspur in West Midnapore district.

Sengupta reportedly suggested that husbands should ensure their wives—particularly beneficiaries of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme—remain locked at home on polling day so that they do not vote in favour of the Trinamool Congress.

Referring to the comment, Banerjee said it reflected a feudal and patriarchal mindset and revealed the BJP’s discomfort with women voters who have received financial support under the state’s flagship welfare scheme. He also recalled earlier statements by BJP leaders questioning Lakshmir Bhandar and suggesting it would be withdrawn if the party came to power.

Banerjee cited instances where direct benefit transfers to women were described as “alms”, calling such remarks dismissive of women’s empowerment initiatives. Senior TMC leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja also condemned the BJP leader’s statement, describing it as objectionable and contrary to constitutional values.

They said any suggestion aimed at restricting women’s right to vote was unacceptable in a democracy.

Addressing a Press conference, Panja said the remark reflected the BJP’s “deeply patriarchal mindset” and accused the party of opposing policies and programmes aimed at women’s empowerment and development.

TMC leaders also stated that women across West Bengal would participate in large numbers in the 2026

elections and exercise their democratic rights, asserting that empowerment through welfare schemes would continue to shape the state’s political discourses.