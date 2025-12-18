Abhishek flays BJP’s ‘selective outrage’, cites Kumbh deaths amid Messi event row

Kolkata: A day after the state government initiated stern steps following the recent chaos at the Messi event at the Salt Lake Stadium, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday strongly rebuked the BJP, pointing to what he described as ‘its selective response when multiple lives were lost over many incidents, like the Kumbh Mela, in BJP-ruled states’.

Regretting the incident that took place on Saturday at Yuba Bharati, he referred to deaths reported during the Kumbh Mela and at New Delhi Railway Station, Banerjee asked why BJP leaders were never questioned over those incidents. “Under the BJP’s rule, so many people died at the Kumbh. So many lives were lost at New Delhi Railway Station incident. Did you question Yogi Adityanath? Did you question Sukanta Majumdar? When people died at New Delhi Railway Station, did anyone ask a single BJP leader a any question?” he asked.

Drawing a contrast with Bengal, Banerjee cited the recent Messi event-related incident in the state, stating that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had apologised within an hour.

“Only those who have a conscience know how to bow. We bow before the people,” he said, adding that action was being taken against everyone responsible, from police officers and stadium management to senior officials and ministers.

Questioning the BJP’s right to criticise the TMC, Banerjee also raised the issue of black money.

“Did black money come back? Ten years have passed. Wasn’t it the Prime Minister who said he would accept punishment if it didn’t happen in fifty days? It has been five thousand days. Did you ever ask him?” he asked.

He further alleged that despite multiple deaths during the Kumbh, no apology was offered, nor were inquiries or arrests ordered.

“Those who never apologised even once now come to question us,” Banerjee said, asserting that this was why “the BJP keeps losing and Trinamool keeps defeating them”.