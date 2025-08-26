Abhishek files counter affidavit in High Court on poll petition

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday filed a counter affidavit in the Calcutta High Court in response to an election petition challenging his landslide victory from the Diamond Harbour Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee, who arrived at the court around 11 am, stayed for about 15 minutes to sign documents before the filing.

Several Trinamool Congress lawyers greeted him and posed for photographs as he left the court premises.

The petition against Banerjee had been filed last year by BJP’s Abhijit Das (Bobby), alleging large-scale electoral malpractices in Diamond Harbour and questioning the legitimacy of the poll results.

Banerjee had secured his third consecutive win from the seat with a record margin of 7,10,930 votes, the highest ever victory margin in West Bengal.

In April this year, the court heard the matter and directed preservation of all election-related materials, including CCTV footage, data, and digital records.

The Election Commission and the district electoral officer were asked to ensure compliance. The matter will come up for hearing again on September 4.