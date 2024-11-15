Abhishek extends support to Murshidabad family for last rites

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee once again stood up for a noble cause as he helped to carry out the last rites of a woman in Murshidabad.

Two days ago, Banerjee provided funds to a cancer patient from Murshidabad for his treatment.

“Ek Daake Abhishek,” a social media platform formed following the instruction of Banerjee to listen to the public grievances in its handle shared the formation that the TMC from Diamond Harbour once again extended his help to a family.

“’Ek Daake Abhishek’ continues to deliver care & support! Today, under @abhishekaitc’s guidance, local leader Mahe Alam provided Rs 10,000 in financial aid to Murshidabad resident Alok Acharya, helping him conduct his mother’s last rites”, reads a social media post.

Banerjee two days ago had handed over Rs 1 lakh to a patient Pankaj Ghosh who has been suffering from cancer for quite some time.