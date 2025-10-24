Abhishek extends help to kin of Nandigram migrant worker

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee extended help to the family members of a 45-year-old migrant labourer from Nandigram who died in an accident in Kerala.

Bhim Charan Barik, the victim had been working in Kerala for many years as a labourer. While working there, he accidentally fell and was admitted to the hospital and died there later.

Despite being a resident of Nandigram, a constituency represented by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, neither he nor his party offered any assistance or showed concern. The family’s pleas went unheard, alleged Trinamool Congress.

It was Abhishek who stepped in to ensure the family received all necessary support during this moment of grief. Under Banerjee’s instructions, youth TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya received Barik’s body at Kolkata airport on the instruction of Banerjee and accompanied it to Nandigram, ensuring his final journey was one of dignity.

“Adhikari and BJP have abandoned the family belonging to his constituency in these tough times. No help and support from them - revealing their true character!” Trinamool Congress alleged.

“Our leaders, including Pingla MLA, Shri Ajit Maity, are also present, extending full support to the bereaved family. Because for us, compassion is not a political act, it is the very foundation of public service,” the ruling party stated in a statement.