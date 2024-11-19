Abhishek extends financial help to kin of 4 students who drowned in Hooghly

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has extended financial assistance to the family members of four school students who died by drowning while bathing in the River Hooghly on

Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Banerjee sent one of his “trusted aides” to the houses of the victims and expressed his condolences. Trinamool on its social media post on Monday said: “The unfortunate death of four school students at Birlapur Jetty Ghat in Budge Budge has left the entire community in deep sorrow. Moved by the grief of the affected families, Shri @abhishekaitc wasted no time in extending his empathetic support. He promptly sent his trusted aide to the site and the homes of the victims to offer condolences and financial assistance from his

personal initiative.”

The incident occurred in Nodakhali, South 24-Parganas.

All four were school students, two of them from the same family.