Abhishek extends financial aid to kin of eight fishermen who died in boat capsize

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee has extended financial assistance to the family members of eight fishermen who lost their lives after being hit by a tornado in the middle of the sea.



Mathurapur MP Bapi Halder, on Monday, met the family members of the deceased fishermen and handed over the financial assistance extended by Banerjee. Eight persons were killed after a fishing trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal, around 60 km off the coast of West Bengal.

The fishing trawler named MV Baba Gobindo had set sail on September 18 with 17 fishermen from Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas district.

In the early hours of Saturday, the trawler capsized after being hit by a storm. The capsized trawler was towed to the coast on Sunday afternoon with the help of other trawlers.

The capsized boat was towed to Lothian Island from where the bodies were retrieved. They were then brought to Namkhana in small boats. Banerjee has also sent greetings to the residents of Diamond Harbour ahead of Durga puja.

Trinamool Congress in its social media post on X on Monday said that the local Trinamool Congress leaders carried Banerjee’s greetings as “token of appreciation” and delivered them to the residents of Diamond Harbour. “Durga Puja has arrived early for the residents of Diamond Harbour! Shri @abhishekaitc’s tokens of appreciation are being delivered door-to-door by our local leaders, spreading joy and festive cheer. Puja is a celebration for all, and this thoughtful gesture ensures that everyone shares in the happiness,” Trinamool Congress in its post on X said.

Diamond Harbour MP, Banerjee on several occasions highlighted the “Diamond Harbour Model” where he said for the last 10 years, Rs 5580 crore was spent for development. He had also challenged anyone in India to do the same, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had also published a report card every year as an MP.