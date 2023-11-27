Abhishek extends financial aid to 3K deprived MGNREGA job card holders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has written letters to 3000 deprived MGNREGA job card holders from Bengal, extending financial aid to them from his end.



The ones who received this letter had attended the Trinamool Congress’s protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in October against the Centre’s fund blockade.

Banerjee had also promised that he would provide them with financial assistance if the Centre does not pay their “legitimate” dues.

“I had promised that I would try to stand beside them by paying their dues if the Centre did not clear it. As I promised, I sent the letter and provided financial assistance. We will win the fight against the Centre that is against Bengal and its people,” reads the letter.

‘’Abhishek Banerjee had promised during the agitation by TMC in New Delhi in early October that if in two months the Centre did not clear the dues, he will make sure that the job card holders are assisted by the party. Since Sunday evening he has been sending out letters and providing financial assistance,’’ Trinamool Congress said.

“In the letter to MGNREGA workers, who are deprived of payment, he wrote of the protest and the struggle they have been facing. Banerjee, as promised, also provided financial assistance to them from his end and highlighted that the protest in coming days will continue on a bigger scale,” Trinamool Congress’s social media post read.

Banerjee expressed his empathy with the affected workers and said that a protest larger than the previous one will be launched in the coming days. The letter also mentioned that the state government has a due of Rs 1,50,000 crore from the Centre under various heads.

Abhishek observed a “silent demonstration” at Raj Ghat, in October, this year, questioning as to why the Centre is making the entire Bengal suffer due to alleged misappropriation of funds in four districts. A TMC delegation led by him also sat on a dharna at Krishi Bhavan after the Minister of State (MoS) of Rural Development Ministry, Niranjan Jyoti, refused to meet them. They were dragged out by a large posse of police who confiscated some of their phones and packed them into a police bus. They were later released. Abhishek then held a dharna outside the Bengal Raj Bhavan, compelling the Governor to raise the issue of fund blockade with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their meeting.