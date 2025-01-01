Abhishek expresses gratitude to people of Bengal for making 2024 ‘memorable’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on December 31 expressed his gratitude to the people of Bengal for making the year 2024 memorable. Taking to social media, Banerjee without taking BJP’s name said that 2024 tested his party’s unyielding commitment to stand against those who seek to divide and deprive the people.

In a post on X, he said: “As we step into the new year, I take a moment to reflect on the journey we have shared in 2024. This year has tested our endurance, pushing us to confront every challenge head-on and emerge stronger, unyielding in our commitment to stand against those who seek to divide and deprive us.”

He further added: “2024 has been a year of profound personal and professional growth, a time when we braved all obstacles and adversities to serve people selflessly.

What has truly stood out is the love and blessings of Gonodebota. Without their grace, we would be incomplete. I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you for making this year memorable.”

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Diamond Harbour seat with the highest margin in the state.