‘Abhishek-er Dooth’ volunteers to help devotees in distress at ghats in city

Kolkata: To ensure the safety of devotees and extend any necessary help, volunteers under ‘Abhishek-er Dooth’ have been deployed at all ghats where the Chhath Puja will take place.



Chhath Puja is observed at several ghats in the city and in districts. It is learnt that ‘Abhishek er Doot’ volunteers are being deployed at the ghats and will function under the leadership of a party leader. In Howrah, the volunteers will be led by the district’s youth president, Kailash Mishra. Further, help desks are also being set up at the ghats.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said: “Our volunteers will remain at the ghat the whole night till the Pujas are completed.” She assured that till all devotees return safely after the Puja, all volunteers and police personnel will be ensuring their safety throughout the entire time.

Earlier, such volunteers were deployed to help people during Durga Puja. They were present in all Panchayat, block and district levels wearing a t-shirt with the tag ‘Abhishek er Dooth’. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, had earlier said that he would always ensure that people get his help whenever required.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initially started an initiative ‘Didir Dooth’ where people could convey their problems. Banerjee launched the party outreach programme in January so people across the state could get access to all services launched by the

Bengal government.