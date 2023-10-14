‘Abhishek er Dooth’ to start in Howrah today

Kolkata: A new political initiative has been taken up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) under the name of ‘Abhishek er Dooth’ which is scheduled to start from Howrah district on Mahalaya (Saturday) where the party’s youth leaders will be acting as volunteers to help people in distress during the puja time.



It was learnt that TMC youth leaders would be acting as volunteers and would be present in all Panchayat, block and district levels wearing a t-shirt with the tag ‘Abhishek er Dooth’. The same will also be carried out in every ward in the city.

The initiative is said to be the brainchild of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

A TMC Howrah leader said that during the Puja many people will be out in the streets. People from districts would be going to the city in droves. Hence, in case of any problem, they can reach out to the volunteers.

TMC youth leaders will be present in every area. Camps will also be set up at the intersections of every road, said the leader.

Abhishek had earlier said that he would always ensure that people get his help whenever required. He had previously introduced a helpline number under ‘Ek Daake Abhishek’ for the people of his constituency (Diamond Harbour).

Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had started an initiative ‘Didir Doot’ where people could convey their problems.