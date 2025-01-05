Abhishek ensures immediate medical treatment for 9-yr-old

Kolkata: A 9-year-old boy from Diamond Harbour with serious heart complications was given immediate medical attention; thanks to MP Abhishek Banerjee and ‘Sebaashray’ health camps.

A 9-year-old kid Altaf Hosen Ghorami, along with his father, had visited one of the ‘Sebaashray’ health camps with the medical reports highlighting complications in his heart. Upon seeing the reports, the doctors of the camp transferred Altaf to Model Camp in SDO ground, Diamond Harbour, for advanced diagnosis. The reports and further inspection by doctors of the camp revealed that Altaf has a hole in his heart which has been a major problem for him over the years. The matter was brought to the notice of MP Abhishek Banerjee and without further delay, he ensured that Altaf’s admission was initiated in Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital. In another case, a 70-year-old Hossain Mallick, who visited one of the ‘Sebaashray’ camps in Diamond Harbour, suffered a severe stroke. Thanks to the swift response of the doctors and volunteers on-site, emergency treatment was immediately administered. The volunteers and the doctors present at the camp immediately attended Hossain and provided him emergency medical assistance.

As his condition deteriorated and his oxygen levels dropped, he was promptly referred to Diamond Harbour Medical College (DHMC) for advanced care, with on-ground volunteers ensuring hassle-free admission. Banerjee specifically mentioned two cases on social media. “Notably a 9-YEAR-OLD BOY, diagnosed with CYANOTIC HEART DISEASE was referred to the Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital for surgery. Meanwhile, 70-year-old Hossain Mollick, who experienced a CARDIAC ARREST was PROMPTLY transferred to the Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital for IMMEDIATE TREATMENT,” Banerjee said in a post on X. Meanwhile, on the day 4 of ‘Sebaashray’ health camps, as many as 41 camps were held in the Diamond Harbour Assembly Constituency with 15,785 individuals receiving free, high-quality medical services. Around 8,467 diagnostic tests were conducted and 8,108 people received medications free-of-cost. About 360 patients were referred to specialty hospitals for critical care.

The architect of the whole concept, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on social media said: “This is the Diamond Harbour model in action: a model where politics is not a quest for power, but a commitment to SERVICE. It’s about ensuring that those who need support the most, those often left behind, are empowered to lead a dignified life!”