Abhishek: EC failing to ensure free & fair polls, ‘murdering democracy’

Kolkata: Following the meeting with Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Election Commission of India (EC) is failing to ensure free and fair polls while predicting that BJP will see far worse results in the Lok Sabha elections compared to its performance in 2021 Bengal assembly polls.



A TMC delegation led by Abhishek met the Governor and requested him to speak to the Election Commission following the crackdown by Delhi Police on a Trinamool delegation that was protesting outside the EC headquarters in Delhi, demanding transfer of the National Investigation Agency chief and one of its officers while also seeking permission for West Bengal government to release funds for rehabilitating the tornado-affected people in North Bengal.

Abhishek told the media: “What was the fault of our delegation members that the Delhi Police had to mercilessly crack down on them? Was it asking for permission to allow the state to release funds for relief purposes, or demanding the transfer of chiefs of central probe agencies who are being manipulated by the BJP?”

“Such police action on our delegation could not have taken place without the nod of the Election Commission. The chief of the Election Commission is not ensuring a level playing field for all candidates, or fair and free elections. Why will the Commission not take action on the basis of our demands? If DMs (district magistrates) and police officers in Bengal can be transferred within a few hours by the EC, why can’t they transfer the chiefs of the central probe agencies? The EC has sold its spine to the BJP,” he alleged.

Abhishek said: “As the constitutional head, the Governor was requested to take up the matter with the Election Commission asking them why directors of ED, CBI, and NIA won’t be transferred. Also, the Commission should give permission to the state for releasing funds for relief and rehabilitation purposes for the victims. The Governor assured us he will raise the matter on Tuesday and will send us the reply over email. We will again seek the appointment of the Governor on Tuesday.”