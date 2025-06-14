Abhishek directs TMC workers to support families hit by Maheshtala clashes

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee, has directed local leaders in Maheshtala to extend full support to families whose shops and homes were damaged in the recent clashes. According to TMC sources, as per instructions of Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the local leaders and party workers have met the families and are providing all necessary support and cooperation.

A clash broke out between two groups in Maheshtala under Rabindranagar Police Station area on Wednesday over the construction of a shop and alleged encroachment on government land in which several people, including many policemen were injured. The police have already arrested at least 40 people in connection with the clashes and presently the situation is under control. Police also informed that so far seven FIRs have been registered. Sources informed that the number of arrests and the FIR are likely to increase by one or two days. In a statement posted in the X handle state police clearly mentioned that no rumour-mongering will be allowed. The post read: “A clash between two groups occurred yesterday afternoon in Rabindra Nagar PS area and adjacent areas of Nadial PS over illegal construction and plantation on govt land without any permission whatsoever and replacing an existing shop in the process, resulting in brick batting at police and isolated vandalism in the vicinity...’